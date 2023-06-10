ROUND NINE
FOOTBALL
Nth Albury 14.5 (89) def Wang Rovers 8.4 (52)
NETBALL
Wod. Raiders 46 def Myrtleford 45
Nth Albury 41 lost to Wang. Rovers 48
Albury 50 def Lavington 48
Yarrawonga 55 def Wodonga 37
ROUND NINE
Wod. Saints 7.6 (48) lost to Barnawartha 28.12 (180)
Barnawartha 12.12 (84) def Mitta Utd 6.2 (38)
Yackandandah 7.9 (51) lost to Kiewa-SC 10.11 (71)
Dederang-MB 7.7 (49) lost to Thurgoona 10.16 (76)
Chiltern v Tallangatta
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.