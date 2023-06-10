The Border Mail
Wodonga Raiders defeat Myrtleford by seven points in Ovens and Murray

By Andrew Moir
Updated June 10 2023 - 8:55pm, first published 7:02pm
Wodonga Raiders' Brendan Kantilla celebrates the club's first win with captain Brad St John. Raiders edged out Myrtleford in a riveting game by seven points. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wodonga Raiders' class players snapped an 11-match losing streak with a crackerjack seven-point win over Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, June 10.

