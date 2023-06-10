Wodonga Raiders' class players snapped an 11-match losing streak with a crackerjack seven-point win over Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, June 10.
Spearheaded early by debutant and former AFL player Harley Bennell (four goals) and inspired by fellow elite level on-baller Cam Ellis-Yolmen, the home side survived a pulsating 11 lead changes to win 11.11 (77) to 10.10 (70).
It was the club's first win since round 14 against North Albury on July 23, 2022.
That effort virtually guaranteed the youthful outfit avoided the wooden spoon and the latest showing has realistically set up another wooden spoon battle when this pair meets in the final round re-match on August 26.
"It means everything to the club, obviously last year and this has been pretty tough, but the way the boys have stuck together, I couldn't fault them," delighted captain Brad St John offered in the jubilant dressing room.
"We are such a happy club, it's the tightest group I've played with since I started playing senior footy."
Apart from the ex-AFL players, VFL-listed players Tom Bracher and Ned Conway, along with former talented teen Will Donaghey, were simply better than the Saints' stars.
"One of my old mentors at Lavington in Tim Sanson once said everyone focuses on your bottom six players, but he had the mindset it's always your top six who make the difference, if they play well, the rest come along for the ride," Raiders' coach Marc Almond explained.
And even his counterpart agreed.
"Ellis-Yolmen was too strong inside for us at contests and those four or five players were the ones that were the difference," Saints' coach Craig Millar said.
There were nine lead changes in the first half and it took only four minutes for Bennell to take a mark, kicking superbly just 10m from the boundary and 40m out, with every player rushing to congratulate him in front of a pumped Raiders' clubrooms.
Bennell had three in 21 minutes, but Saints' forward Simon Curtis was also damaging with three marks inside 50 in the opening seven minutes as Raiders carried a 10-point lead to quarter-time.
The visitors regained the lead through two majors to the impressive Declan Bren, including a terrific snap from 25m in heavy traffic, but Ellis-Yolmen took a powerhouse mark and drilled a drop punt near the boundary for a four-point buffer.
A booming 48m goal from Bren handed his team its biggest lead - nine points - early in the third, but Raiders responded for a five-point lead at three-quarter time.
The winless Raiders never relinquished that lead, but when Josh Muraca, in his first game back from suspension, landed a point with four minutes left, the margin was a kick.
But a poor kick in defence proved crucial, Conway with the intercept, scoring a late behind.
Saint Elijah Wales was electric, Brody Ricardi showed why he's a rep player, Bren (four goals) had his best game of the year, while Curtis posted three goals.
