Albury back in the race to play A-grade finals after beating Lavington by two goals

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 10 2023 - 9:03pm, first published 8:50pm
Lilli Howe continued her rich vein of form with 34 goals in Albury's victory over rivals Lavington on Saturday. Howe has 207 goals for the season. Picture by James Wiltshire
Lilli Howe continued her rich vein of form with 34 goals in Albury's victory over rivals Lavington on Saturday. Howe has 207 goals for the season. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury's hopes of playing finals received a major boost on Saturday when the Tigers beat Lavington by two goals in a pulsating clash at the Sportsground.

