The Kiewa-Sandy Creek juggernaut gathered further momentum after inflicting a 20 point defeat of Yackandandah in its top-of-the-table clash at Yackandandah on Saturday.
The 10.11 (71) to 7.9 (51) victory extended the Hawks' unbeaten start to nine and virtually guarantees the league powerhouse the minor premiership.
It also confirmed their flag favourite status.
The Roos also entered the clash undefeated with a draw in round two against Chiltern, their only blemish to a perfect start to the season.
The home side was lively early as Arden Greiner, Nick Dogahey and Johann Jarratt booted the first three goals to help establish a 19 point lead midway through the opening term.
Scott Bartel got the Hawks on the board with a goal before Ethan Patrala got the quick reply as the Roos charged to the quarter-time huddle with a 19 point buffer.
The second-term quickly developed into an arm-wrestle as both defences proved hard to penetrate.
Angus Lingham, Josh Garland and Logan Martin were superb for the Roos and instrumental in restricting the Hawks to three goals in the opening half.
The Roos held an eight point lead at the main break before five minutes of brilliance by Jake Hicks halfway during the third term helped the Hawks wrestle back the momentum with lethal effect.
Hicks booted two goals in a minute before hitting Connor Newnham with a bullet-like pass who kicked his second goal of the term and suddenly the Hawks were eight points up at the last change.
Dillon Blaszczyk kicked the goal of the match from the boundary line at the start of the fourth time which handed the Hawks a handy 15-point buffer.
Goals to Tristan Mann and skipper Jack Andrew put the game out of reach of the Roos before Donaghey kicked his third to slash the final margin to 20 points.
Midfielder Jack Haughen was the Hawks' best with Zach Mona and Jack McDonald also outstanding for the ladder leaders.
Coach Jack Neil said it was satisfying for the Hawks to pass their biggest test of the season so far with flying colours.
"Good sides respond when challenged and we were able to do that during the third term," Neil said.
"So far we have played Chiltern, Beechworth and Yackandandah away from home and to be able to get those three big scalps away from our home deck is extremely satisfying.
"The playing group seems to add something different each week and today was no exception and it was a confidence boosting win against a quality opponent.
"They keep raising the bar and I feel there is still a lot of upside before finals.
"We still had a fair chunk of our backline missing today and a few guys are yet to play the football they are capable of.
"Each week we just seem to improve and as a coach you want to be playing your best football in September and not June."
The Hawks' willingness to push back into defence was the cornerstone of the impressive victory and instrumental in restricting the Roos to three goals after quarter time.
Midfielders Jake and Josh Hicks typified the visitors workrate and were both tireless workers with their two-way run.
"I thought Mason Brown played a brilliant game," Neil said.
"I think our workrate from our mids and wingers was outstanding.
"Jake Hicks also had us eating our words in the coach's box.
"Jake has been away on holidays and I mentioned to somebody that he hadn't been at his normal level in the first-half.
"Then he just clicked for five minutes in the third quarter and showed what he is capable of.
"There are a few match-winners in our side and Jake is definitely one of them and is a special player."
The Hawks' ploy this season of playing star forward Connor Newnham through the midfield and defence has also helped bamboozle the opposition.
They had six different goalkickers on the weekend and were able to manufacture a winning score with Newnham booting three and key forward Mitch Paton being kept goalless.
"I think the playing group are selfless and are happy for whoever is in the best position to kick the goals," Neil said.
"We probably relied too heavily on Connor last year to kick a winning score but this season are a lot more unpredictable and have several players capable of kicking multiple goals."
