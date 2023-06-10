The Border Mail
Kiewa-Sandy Creek confirm flag favouritism after 20 point win over Yackandandah

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 10 2023 - 8:06pm, first published 7:43pm
The reaction says it all after Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Jordyn Croucher was denied what appeared to be a certain goal. Picture by Mark Jesser
The reaction says it all after Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Jordyn Croucher was denied what appeared to be a certain goal. Picture by Mark Jesser

The Kiewa-Sandy Creek juggernaut gathered further momentum after inflicting a 20 point defeat of Yackandandah in its top-of-the-table clash at Yackandandah on Saturday.

