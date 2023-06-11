Lavington coach Adam Schneider was full of praise for his walking wounded after Saturday's nail-biting loss to Albury.
The Panthers led for most of the match at the Sportsground before going down to the Ovens and Murray leaders by one point.
"It's a heart-breaker, that one," Schneider admitted.
"We knew that if we were in the game at three-quarter-time, we'd give ourselves a shot at it.
"I didn't really care about the scoreboard, it was about the process and the way we went about it.
"I asked a lot from our players, I was well aware of that and I told them after the game.
"I just wanted us to bring that ruthless, fierce pressure; Albury will give you chances but they're a quality team with some quality players so to be within one point after the siren, regardless of how many shots they had, I couldn't have been prouder of the way we went about it."
There were plenty of sore bodies coming off the ground in Panthers colours.
"We were wounded, we copped it today," Schneider revealed.
"There were a couple of head knocks, Macca Hallows was out with concussion at half-time and there were a few other sore guys.
"Clayton Marsh came in sore but battled his way through it and there were probably four or five others that weren't full.
"That's no excuses but it made me even more proud, the way they went about it and kept fighting and gave all they could."
Shaun Driscoll, Nick Newton, Jake O'Brien, Tyson Neander, Tim Hanna and Billy Glanvill were Lavington's best players.
