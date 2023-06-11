The Border Mail
Wodonga Raiders' captain Brad St John's high praise for Cam Ellis-Yolmen

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 11 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:00am
Wodonga Raiders' Cam Ellis-Yolmen celebrates his first win for the club on Saturday. The home team edged out Myrtleford by seven points. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wodonga Raiders' Cam Ellis-Yolmen celebrates his first win for the club on Saturday. The home team edged out Myrtleford by seven points. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga Raiders' captain Brad St John has labelled inspirational recruit Cam Ellis-Yolmen the most important player in his decade-long history in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

