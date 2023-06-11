Wodonga Raiders' captain Brad St John has labelled inspirational recruit Cam Ellis-Yolmen the most important player in his decade-long history in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Ellis-Yolmen destroyed Myrtleford as Raiders notched their first win in 11 months on Saturday, June 10.
The former Adelaide and Brisbane on-baller's power was simply too much for the visitors.
"There's definitely not another player like Cam in the competition, I haven't looked at the stats yet, but I'd be shocked if he didn't have 15-20 contested possessions, on the back of 35 touches and two goals, he's a unique player, his contested work is hard to stop," coach Marc Almond praised.
At 190cms and a power-packed 104kgs, no midfielder in recent years can match Ellis-Yolmen's size.
And he's also a handful when resting forward, taking a strong mark midway through the third quarter and then kicking a drop punt, and not the trendy checkside, from near the boundary for a goal.
"Influential, yeah, he's definitely the best player that's been here at the club," St John enthused.
It's an enormous compliment from the skipper, who debuted in 2013, given the club's had three-time best and fairest Jydon Neagle and Morris medallists Brodie Filo and Jarrod Hodgkin.
"It's not just his on-field stuff, which is unreal, we all walk taller with him out there, but at training, he helps and talks to all the boys, from someone in the two's to the top," Richmond VFL-listed midfielder Tom Bracher offered.
And Raiders have also played their part in allowing the 30-year-old to thrive.
"When I first came over (he's originally from South Australia), the thing I noticed was the family-orientation around the club and as soon as I got here, I felt welcomed," he explained.
Unfortunately, Raiders won't get the chance to build immediately on the momentum of their drought-breaking win.
The club doesn't play for three weeks now, until Wangaratta Rovers on July 1.
There's a split round, but Raiders have the bye, due to Corowa-Rutherglen's withdrawl.
