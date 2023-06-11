North Albury has emerged from almost a decade in the wilderness to be a potential finals' wrecker in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Heading into the second half of the season, the resurgent Hoppers are among the form teams, winning three of their past four games.
The home side claimed one of its best wins since last playing finals in 2015 with a 14.5 (89) to 8.4 (52) win over top three contenders Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday, June 10.
It's a remarkable turnaround after it lost the first four games by an average of 12 goals.
"Tim (coach Tim Broomhead) has set up a pretty strong game plan and we executed that pretty well," five-goal star Nathan Dennis said.
"We didn't make many skill errors, bloody stoked with that, it was a great game and really good to be a part of."
Rovers led by a point at half-time, before the Hoppers dominated, kicking seven goals to only one.
"From where we started to where we are now, we're just getting better and better," first-year player Dennis remarked.
"The belief is growing, the times of being close to teams, getting within a couple of points, that's over, we want to win games now."
The Hoppers now sit only two wins, but still a sizeable percentage out of the top five, so while it's highly unlikely they will play finals, they're capable of derailing a handful of other teams, starting at home against Wodonga on Saturday, June 17.
Six weeks ago, the Hoppers were getting belted, while the Bulldogs were unbeaten.
Now, it's an even-money bet and particularly if the Hoppers can subdue the Bulldogs' best players in leading on-ballers Angus Baker and Josh Mathey.
Former North Wagga forward Dennis will look to carry his strong form into the game, on-baller George Godde was terrific, adding two goals, forward Josh Minogue worked tirelessly, while the underrated Flynn Gardiner had the tough task of controlling Rovers' barometer Sam Murray.
"Flynn did an excellent job, he had a run-with role down forward," Dennis praised.
Geelong VFL player Will Christie was the visitors' only multiple goalkicker with two, while Alex McCarthy continued his strong season.
The Hawks didn't have too many positives, but the entire league was delighted to see the return of McCarthy's younger brother Will.
The teenager was severely concussed against Myrtleford on April 29, with the game being called off seven seconds early due to the serious nature of the injury.
McCarthy also excelled, while utility Jace McQuade also impressed as he too had an extended time out with injury.
