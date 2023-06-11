The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Federation Ratepayers chair David Bott on council review set-up

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 11 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Bott at Federation Council's Corowa offices. He wants any external study into the local government area to consult ratepayers. Picture by Mark Jesser
David Bott at Federation Council's Corowa offices. He wants any external study into the local government area to consult ratepayers. Picture by Mark Jesser

FINDINGS of a review into the state of Federation Council won't be accepted "wholeheartedly" unless citizens have a say in it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.