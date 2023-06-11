FORMER Pigeon and AFL star Brendan Fevola was among a big crowd at Yarrawonga's J.C. Lowe Oval on Saturday as he returned to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the club's 2013 premiership.
The former spearhead was jovial as he mixed it up with premiership teammates in the reunion marquee.
Yarrawonga coach Steve Johnson said he would stop by after the game briefly, but wouldn't be kicking on with the 2013 alumni.
"I'll have a couple with them, but I'll be shooting away pretty early," he told Radio 2AY-3NE
"I've got some radio tomorrow."
And the three-time Geelong premiership player said he expected more hardship for Fevola's former AFL club.
"I think Essendon will beat Carlton (on Sunday)," he said.
"I don't have any faith in Carlton at the moment.
"Until they prove me wrong I'll be going against them, even though I'm still not absolutely sold on the Bombers, either."
