The Border Mail
Brendan Fevola returns for 10th reunion amid big King's Birthday crowd at Yarrawonga

JC
By John Conroy
Updated June 11 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 3:30pm
Brendan Fevola in Pigeons' colours at a cold J.C. Lowe Oval in June, 2013.
FORMER Pigeon and AFL star Brendan Fevola was among a big crowd at Yarrawonga's J.C. Lowe Oval on Saturday as he returned to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the club's 2013 premiership.

JC

John Conroy

