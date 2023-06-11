Barnawartha celebrated its 2013 reunion in style after notching a six goal win over an injury-ravaged Mitta United on Saturday.
The Blues went into the clash without star midfielder Jarrod Hodgkin (shoulder) and were further decimated by injuries.
Ethan Redcliffe and Joel Wilson (ankles) alongside Joe Hodgkin (knee) all hobbled off as the Blues' bench resembled a casualty ward.
The injuries took a toll in the second-half as the Tigers booted eight goals to two to score a runaway 12.12 (84) to 6.2 (38) victory.
The win keeps the Tigers in the hunt for fifth spot.
Tiger Cam McNeill said it an important win for the club on such a big occasion.
"All matches are important for us at the moment in regards to playing finals," McNeill said.
"So it was satisfying to win and set the scene for a big night of celebrations.
"But you have to feel for Mitta who just can't take a trick with injuries at the moment."
