Wangaratta Rovers' coach Sam Murray admits complacency has the potential to derail the club's top three hopes in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Hawks suffered another shock loss to a team outside the top five after North Albury stunned the visitors by 37 points on Saturday, June 10.
In round four, Rovers blew a four-goal lead in the third quarter to fall to Myrtleford by a point.
It's the Saints' only win.
Despite his disappointment, Murray showed typical good sportsmanship in stressing how well the Hoppers played.
"Yeah, for sure, definitely, it's the major reason in regards to why we didn't win, although it's not all that as North Albury brought a really good brand of footy and took a lot away from us, we're too good of a side to make excuses," he revealed when quizzed about complacency.
"To beat Wodonga and Yarrawonga as convincingly as we did, complacency is the answer, it's another one we let slip, which hurts."
ALSO IN SPORT:
Rovers sit fifth on five wins.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.