The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Falls Creek, Mount Hotham now open for Growing Regions Program

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 12 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No longer cloudy when it comes to big project bids with federal government fund. Mount Hotham management is now eligible to apply for Growing Regions allocations.
No longer cloudy when it comes to big project bids with federal government fund. Mount Hotham management is now eligible to apply for Growing Regions allocations.

FALLS Creek and Mount Hotham can now seek federal funding for major projects, giving them the same access as outback South Australia and Lord Howe Island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.