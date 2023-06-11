FALLS Creek and Mount Hotham can now seek federal funding for major projects, giving them the same access as outback South Australia and Lord Howe Island.
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King has let the alpine resorts be eligible for the $600 million Growing Regions Program, run by the Labor government.
It follows four years of lobbying from Indi MP Helen Haines, which involved her also seeking the change under the previous Coalition government which had the Building Better Regions Fund.
"I fought hard for this change under the previous government, to two different ministers (Michael McCormack and Barnaby Joyce), and I am proud that this has finally changed," Dr Haines said.
Local councils, the Outback Communities Authority and Lord Howe Island Board have been eligible previously and Dr Haines argued the Alpine Resorts Victoria board should be similarly treated.
In 2021, the better regions fund provided $5.13 million for Rutherglen's Wine Walk Cycle Trail and $245,000 to improve disability access at Mount Hotham.
The latter was a result of an application by Disabled Wintersports Australia, which unlike resorts management, was eligible to bid for money.
Expressions of interest for the first round in the Growing Regions Program open on July 5 and Dr Haines would like to see alpine bids.
"There are many worthy infrastructure projects which should be eligible for funding consideration under the Growing Regions Fund," Dr Haines said.
"These include Mount Hotham Business, Visitor and Community Centre and the Falls Creek Recreation and Events Centre."
The former is a $20 million project and the latter has a budget of $10.7 million.
It is unclear if Alpine Resorts Victoria will seek funding, with chief executive Amber Gardner not replying to The Border Mail's calls.
Alpine Resorts Victoria was created by the state government last August with administrations for different mountains merged.
It includes mounts Baw Baw, Buller, Stirling and Lake Mountain as well as Mount Hotham and Falls Creek.
