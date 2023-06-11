The league's man of the moment Harley Bennell hasn't committed to finishing the year at Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Boasting 88 games at AFL level over a decade, Bennell was only confirmed as a starter for the bottom outfit on Friday morning, June 9, after his transfer was finalised.
He proved the difference early against Myrtleford, kicking three goals in the first term as the home team jumped to a 10-point lead, before holding on for a ripping seven-point win on Saturday, June 10.
"It's good to get a win and good to be playing footy again," he suggested moments after the final siren.
The 30-year-old played the last of his AFL games at Melbourne in 2020, but had played just the two games this season with Port Melbourne in the VFL.
His four-goal game against the Saints was his first since Anzac Day.
"I had my time in the AFL, injuries come with footy, that's life," he remarked.
Bennell was then asked what his playing plans were for the second half of the season at Raiders.
"Not the entire year, obviously (I know) Brendan (Kantilla) from the Tiwi Islands, my brother, Cam Ellis-Yolmen," he offered.
"I'm not too sure (of my plans), I'll head back home to Melbourne, I'm happy to be here and give the boys a hand, it's been a great day."
If he plays more in the O and M, Bennell would be an immediate crowd favourite.
His four goals gave an indication of his tricks, including a superb mark in front of his opponent while racing out from attack at the 11-minute mark of the third quarter, before nailing a 48m shot on his right foot to regain the lead.
In the second term, he blasted a ball from 52m out on his left foot for Ellis-Yolmen to mark near goal.
Due to the split round and bye, Raiders don't play again until an away game against Wangaratta Rovers on July 1.
