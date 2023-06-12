YOUR SAY: Politicians bear some responsibility for what happens in war

Whatever legal, personal or financial consequences Ben Roberts-Smith suffers as a result of his behaviour in Afghanistan, so should each member of the government who involved Australia in this illegal, immoral and ill-advised war of aggression bear a degree of responsibility.
So should the members of our government who involved us in the dreadful wars in Iraq and Vietnam in order to prop up USA aggression throughout the world. Particularly the latter when our returning troops were treated so poorly. Naturally no politician will be held responsible for acts of immorality and genocide, caused indirectly or directly as a result of their decisions. However let their conscience forever haunt them.
IN THE NEWS:
The posturing and misinformation circulating about the new Albury-Wodonga hospital concerns me. After visiting the information session in Wodonga recently, I'm comfortable that the redevelopment and building of a brand-new state of the art hospital on the existing Albury site is the practical, cost-effective and logical way to go, given it will complement the existing magnificent facilities there in a truly functional medical hub. And the funding is assured.
Construction planning has already started and due to be completed at the end of this year, with construction to start early 2024 and potential commencement of patient care in 2027-28. Even to take a pessimistic view, a year later. Sure, there are concerns about access and parking, but with community and stakeholder input, I'm sure these can be resolved by our capable engineers and architects. There are plenty of examples of successful redevelopments on existing sites e.g., Sydney's Westmead, Wagga Wagga and construction under way in Ballarat to name a few. The proposal to build on a, yet to be determined, "greenfield site", could take years given the amount of pre-planning and reviews required. Add to this the selection/purchase of the site and the civil work required before the building is even started.
It's time to end the politics and the Wodonga/Albury rivalry (sporting teams excluded), embrace the Two Cities One Community policy and get behind our new hospital planning and construction.
It looks like the insidious influence of the American empire has crept into the letters pages, when your correspondent Trevor Hindle states that we have a right to free speech enshrined in our constitution.
There is no such reference to free speech in the Australian constitution, that's the US constitution which fortunately has nothing to do with us.
