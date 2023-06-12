The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Politicians bear some responsibility for what happens in war

By Letters to the Editor
June 12 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Roberts Smith leads the Anzac Day march in Canberra in 2019. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Ben Roberts Smith leads the Anzac Day march in Canberra in 2019. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Politicians bear responsibility too

Whatever legal, personal or financial consequences Ben Roberts-Smith suffers as a result of his behaviour in Afghanistan, so should each member of the government who involved Australia in this illegal, immoral and ill-advised war of aggression bear a degree of responsibility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.