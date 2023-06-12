YOUR SAY: Politicians bear some responsibility for what happens in war

Construction planning has already started and due to be completed at the end of this year, with construction to start early 2024 and potential commencement of patient care in 2027-28. Even to take a pessimistic view, a year later. Sure, there are concerns about access and parking, but with community and stakeholder input, I'm sure these can be resolved by our capable engineers and architects. There are plenty of examples of successful redevelopments on existing sites e.g., Sydney's Westmead, Wagga Wagga and construction under way in Ballarat to name a few. The proposal to build on a, yet to be determined, "greenfield site", could take years given the amount of pre-planning and reviews required. Add to this the selection/purchase of the site and the civil work required before the building is even started.