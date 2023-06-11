Kylan Piltz scored two goals and missed a penalty as Murray United's under-16s put Brimbank Stallions to the sword on Sunday.
The prolific Piltz netted in each half of the 5-0 demolition at La Trobe University and had the perfect opportunity to complete a hat-trick with virtually the last kick of the game after strike partner Jonathon Hassan was brought down in the box.
But although Piltz dragged his spot-kick wide, it took none of the shine off a thoroughly dominant display in Murray's first home game for six weeks.
"We never switched off and we were able to get into some good positions," assistant coach Matt Mills said.
"What we've been working on at training is coming through into games.
"We had a pretty even spread of goalscorers, so it's not one person dominating.
"We're all getting into good positions and trusting each other, which is great to see."
Murray should already have been in front by the time they did take the lead in the 27th minute.
Declan Testoni was put through early but pulled his shot wide when he found himself one-on-one with Brimbank keeper Rodrigo Salamendy, who then raced out and saved well from Finn Hegarty as he raced clear.
Salamendy denied Piltz twice and also plucked a Mitchel Spokes shot out of the top corner before he was finally beaten.
Murray keeper Ethan Haberfield's quick kick was latched onto by Angus Morgan, he linked well with Testoni and it was Piltz who applied the finishing touch to a fine end-to-end move.
Salamendy pulled off a terrific double save late in the first half, with Piltz's follow-up cleared off the line, but the floodgates opened after the break.
Hassan's introduction off the bench gave the Stallions a completely different set of problems and he made it 2-0 with a cool finish before Sam Noble charged to the byline and cut the ball back for marauding full-back Tafara Tanyanyiwa to tap in.
Two goals in as many minutes, late on, broke Brimbank's resolve.
Hassan led a counter-attack and Noble knocked the ball beyond Salamendy for Testoni to score, before Piltz converted Noble's driven low cross from the right.
Piltz was shaking his head moments later after the penalty miss but it mattered not.
"The players are starting to believe in each other," Mills reflected.
"They're hitting form at the right time because we've got a couple of strong teams to face in the next couple of weeks.
"They're the unknown, we haven't faced Ballarat or Geelong yet, so it's going to be a good test to face both of them at home.
"We're building momentum and it's pleasing to see the players aren't taking it lightly; they're continuing to progress well."
