Murray United 5 Brimbank Stallions 0: Kylan Piltz scores twice and misses a penalty

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 11 2023 - 8:44pm, first published 8:30pm
Kylan Piltz proves that blondes do have more fun after scoring Murray United's opening goal against Brimbank Stallions at La Trobe on Sunday. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Kylan Piltz scored two goals and missed a penalty as Murray United's under-16s put Brimbank Stallions to the sword on Sunday.

