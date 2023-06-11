Lavington are hoping for positive news on Christine Oguche's knee injury.
Oguche, the Ovens and Murray's Rising Star nominee for May, didn't play on Saturday after twisting her knee in the round eight clash with Wodonga Raiders.
Panthers officials initially feared the worst after seeing their 196cm goal shooter helped off the court.
"Christine was pretty badly injured in that Raiders game," coach Linda Charlton explained.
"She landed badly on her leg and twisted her knee.
"She has a previous tear in her meniscus, so we'll have to wait and see how that goes.
"After that game, we were pretty worried about her because it looked like she'd done the full ACL at first.
"She couldn't even walk out of the game but it's looking a little better now."
Oguche has shot 199 goals at 84 percent accuracy in her five games, so unquestionably leaves a big hole in the Panthers line-up.
But Maddy Plunkett stepped in for her first A-grade game of the season on Saturday and was Lavington's best player with 28 goals in the narrow defeat away to Albury.
"Maddy's been injured and she missed the whole pre-season," Charlton said.
"She's only played a couple of full games so far but it was great to see her back out there playing so well.
"The girls have that existing connection with Liv Sanson, Maddi Lloyd and Ange DeMamiel so I don't feel too disappointed after Saturday.
"We did our best but full credit to Albury, who fought really hard."
Lavington host Myrtleford next on Saturday June 24.
