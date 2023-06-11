The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lavington waiting for news on Christine Oguche's knee injury

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 12 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Oguche is averaging almost 40 goals a game but has been struck down by a knee injury midway through her first season in A-grade. Picture by James Wiltshire
Christine Oguche is averaging almost 40 goals a game but has been struck down by a knee injury midway through her first season in A-grade. Picture by James Wiltshire

Lavington are hoping for positive news on Christine Oguche's knee injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.