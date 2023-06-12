The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Brad Hibberson re-signs as coach of defending premier Chiltern for a second year

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
June 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Hibberson has re-signed as coach of Chiltern for next season.
Brad Hibberson has re-signed as coach of Chiltern for next season.

Defending premier Chiltern has moved swiftly and re-signed Brad Hibberson as playing coach for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.