Defending premier Chiltern has moved swiftly and re-signed Brad Hibberson as playing coach for next season.
Hibberson replaced premiership mentor and club legend Luke Brookes at the helm this year after Brookes guided the Swans to their maiden flag in the TDFL.
He has started his coaching career in promising fashion with the Swans in fourth spot with a 6-2-1 record at the half-way point of the season.
They look set to jostle for a spot inside the top-three with Yackandandah and Beechworth for the remainder of the season.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek are undefeated and look to have a stranglehold on the minor premiership.
Hibberson, who won the Swans best and fairest two years ago, has been a vital cog in the midfield since returning to his home club in 2021.
"I'm proud to coach my home club and to have so many former juniors and long-term players who call Chiltern home and have stayed the journey together is pretty special to be a part of," Hibberson said.
"This group of 50 to 60 players is the best I've been involved with, they are just great to work with and you know what you are going to get week in week out.
"The club has been fantastic in their support of me as a first-year coach and the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to help us coach and play is enormous.
"As an entire club we enjoy the wins and ride the losses together, everyone just gets on with it and backs our system to improve where we need to and be pushing for finals each year now.
"I've also got great support around me in my wife and kids who are always encouraging me and love coming to the footy, when you weigh it all up it was an easy decision for me to go again to be honest."
In a further coup, the Swans have also re-appointed reserves coach Josh Marx.
Marx replaced Michael McWilliams at the helm this year after he led the Swans to their first reserves flag in the TDFL.
President Tom Lappin said it was satisfying for the club to have Brad and Josh commit for another season.
"It was a no-brainer for the club to re-appoint both Brad and Josh, they have done a great job to keep the playing group together and are just terrific young blokes," Lappin said.
ALSO IN SPORT
"They have continued to nurture an environment that everyone wants to be part of, you just have to get around the club on Thursday nights for training and selection and see how much everyone enjoys being there including the 20 to 30 supporters at training.
"In my time at the footy club I've never seen a group so determined as I have over the last few years.
"They keep themselves accountable, they work hard together and as a club we are excited to see how the season takes shape and to find out whether our group is up for the challenge again with four very even sides at the top, only time will tell."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.