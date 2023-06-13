The Border Mail
Patronage surge after cheap rail tickets jams Albury, Wodonga car parks

By Ted Howes
June 14 2023 - 5:30am
Cars are seen forced to park outside of the packed car park at Wodonga train station last Sunday while Essendon played Carlton in Melbourne. Picture by Mark Jesser
With the surge in popularity of the Albury-Melbourne rail route since the price of tickets dropped dramatically two months ago, passengers are struggling to find parking spots at both Albury and Wodonga train stations.

