Walla Walla roared into life on Monday morning as 400 gleaming classic cars gathered for all to see at the town's annual Show and Shine meet.
Just after lunch, rain and a chill wind thinned out the crowd of about 2000, but for Holbrook man Ivan Lynch, winning the top trophy for his 1972 Holden SS was a bright spot of his day.
Mr Lynch, who rented a house in Albury for five years before he and his wife bought the Holbrook house, said seeing a "piece of automotive history" win the competition was a huge reward.
"It's stock standard, right down to the engine the paint colour," he said. "No bells and whistles on this, it's original as they come and one of only 50 in Australia that are still running," he said.
"It was a great day until it started raining, but I loved that so many people came together to celebrate 100 years of the Lieschke boys in town." Mr Lynch was referring to DE Lieschke and Son which sponsored the event organised by the Walla Motoring Club.
Club vice-president Dave Graham, who co-organised the event on Monday, June 12, said the day always brought the community together.
"It's a family-orientated day, we've got cars for dad, we've got free jumping castle and face painting for the kids and we've got market stalls for mum as well," Mr Graham said.
"By late morning we had more than 300 cars, but also a big turnout of trucks, probably about 20, a lot of Kenworths.
"There's a lot of truck drivers around so they're probably stirring up their mates to put their trucks on show.
"There are about 35 families involved with the car club but this event tends to attract people from all over the region."
Mr Graham said his club had a lot of local support but the Show and Shine attracted people from far and wide and gave the local economy "a nice boost on a small scale".
"It's definitely a boost for Walla," he said. "The Thistle Cafe and the Walla Food Mill are open today and the pub is open and doing counter lunches.
"The local school is doing their usual cake stall, they do well out of that.
"The money raised goes back into the community, to the sportsground and other local nonprofit groups, and also the local football netball club. The Rand Walbundrie Walla Giants do all the catering."
Mr Graham said the show took the backseat to COVID in 2020 but was now back in full swing with the support of the Walla Motoring Club.
He said helping the community was the main aim of the event.
"We've got the local SES with their display doing a bit of a recruitment drive so this whole thing isn't just about cars, it's a real community event," he said.
"This year was sponsored by DE Lieschke and Son who are celebrating 100 years of business in town - they've provided the $500 trophy and prize for the winner of the best all-rounder."
