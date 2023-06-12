The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Walla Walla Show and Shine attracts 400 cars, about 2000 spectators

TH
By Ted Howes
June 12 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ivan Lynch from Holbrook shows off his trophy-winning 1972 HQ Holden SS at the Walla Show and Shine n Monday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Ivan Lynch from Holbrook shows off his trophy-winning 1972 HQ Holden SS at the Walla Show and Shine n Monday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Walla Walla roared into life on Monday morning as 400 gleaming classic cars gathered for all to see at the town's annual Show and Shine meet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.