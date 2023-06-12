History says it's almost impossible to win the grand final from the elimination final.
But somebody forgot to tell Barnawartha in 2013.
Coached by Mark Sarau, the Tigers went on a barnstorming month of football with sudden death victories against Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Thurgoona and Dederang-Mt Beauty to meet Mitta United in the decider.
The Blues were in the midst of a golden era and entered the grand final as favourites after having claimed five of the previous nine flags.
But it was the Tigers who were able to complete a fairytale season when they downed the league heavyweight by 20-points.
It was only their second flag triumph in the competition and in stark contrast to Mitta United who has won 22 premierships after both clubs joined the league in the 1950s.
The club held a premiership reunion on Saturday when they hosted the Mountain Men and got the four points after notching a 46-point win.
Only three players remain from the 2013 side in Cam McNeill, Tom Anson and Jarrod Williams.
McNeill, 34, said it was a huge occasion for the club with the sixth-placed Tigers desperately needing the four points to keep their finals hopes alive.
"I guess it shows your age when you are still trying to get a kick when the club is holding a 10-year premiership reunion that you were a part of," McNeill said.
"But it was a special occasion for sure for Tom, Jarrod and myself.
"There was a big crowd in attendance and it was a bit embarrassing for myself when I had a few set shots in front of them at the clubroom end and missed all of them and copped a bit of flak.
"There was a bit of added pressure on me and I didn't handle the occasion very well."
McNeill revealed Sarau addressed the players pre-match on the weekend and has lost none of his aura.
"Mark accepted an invitation to address the players and I looked at the playing group during his speech and everybody was completely engaged in what he was saying," McNeill said.
"The man has just got that gift that he commands respect whenever he talks and it was captivating to listen to.
"Mark has just got an aura about him and if I ever decide to coach somewhere, he will be the first bloke that I'll ring and be asking the question 'can you sit next to me in the coach's box?'.
Star forward Peter Cook also attended the reunion and booted two goals in the 2013 decider.
"I thought Cookie was fairly quiet in the grand final but he certainly made up for it on the weekend," he said.
"He certainly got votes on Saturday night and my spies tell me he didn't get home to 4am."
The club had a continuous replay of the 2013 grand final on the big screen on Saturday with one of the biggest talking points of the decider still unsolved.
"There's footage of Danny Demarte chasing a Mitta player down the wing in the grand final," McNeill said.
"It just stands out in the video, Danny never gained on him at all and never made a yard on him.
"The vision than pans to a different part of play.
"So everybody was asking Danny on Saturday night 'did you ever catch that bloke?'
"He wouldn't answer the question so even a decade on, nobody is any the wiser whether Danny caught him or not."
