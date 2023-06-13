The good citizens of Indigo Shire Council (ISC) are entitled to wonder why council bothers to go through the same process year after year of pretending to consult with the community about its budget when the councillors and bureaucrats ignore anything that they don't wish to hear. Every survey shows that the community overwhelmingly wants ISC to concentrate on basic services, roads, drains, footpaths, etc. What does council give them instead? A budget that spends most money on cycle trails, pet projects and social engineering, all disguised by propaganda and creative accounting.
Post the COVID pandemic which paralysed the community and the floods which damaged and destroyed so much infrastructure ISC needs to concentrate on repairing the roads, gutters, footpaths and community services; "rates, roads and rubbish". The draft budget is based on denying any of these adverse events ever took place. At the moment rail trails and cycle paths are something we can ill-afford. It is also not council's business to engage in and spend money on social engineering, trying to force people to change their legally held beliefs in a democratic society and censuring debate.
Indigo Shire Council needs to go "back to the drawing board" and produce a new draft budget that reflects the desire of most ratepayers to have their basic services repaired and improved. As the old saying goes ''build your house upon a rock, not upon sand''. ISC is building our shire on sand.
IN THE NEWS:
Well, we have land councils, organisations and groups etc representing Aboriginal interests and quite a few Aboriginal politicians who also represent Aboriginal people's interests, not to mention the National Indigenous Australians Agency.
We have all this and still Aboriginal health is abysmal with heart disease, diabetes etc dramatically shortening their lives. Then we have poor education outcomes, shocking domestic violence rates and widespread alcoholism, all of which affect the lives of Aboriginal peoples.
Now they want to add another one to the list, well, I think most people realise that it has not worked to date with all this representation and expenditure. We haven't achieved a thing to date and they want to continue with more of the same, the definition of stupidity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.
Time to try something completely different, not just more of the same. Albo, what you are doing is like putting lipstick on a pig, it does nothing to help.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.