YOUR SAY: Indigo Council needs to go 'back to the drawing board' on budget

By Letters to the Editor
June 13 2023 - 10:30am
Many roads sustained damage after last year's flood, including this stretch of the Murray Valley Highway near Rutherglen. Picture by Mark Jesser
Council, focus on basic services

The good citizens of Indigo Shire Council (ISC) are entitled to wonder why council bothers to go through the same process year after year of pretending to consult with the community about its budget when the councillors and bureaucrats ignore anything that they don't wish to hear. Every survey shows that the community overwhelmingly wants ISC to concentrate on basic services, roads, drains, footpaths, etc. What does council give them instead? A budget that spends most money on cycle trails, pet projects and social engineering, all disguised by propaganda and creative accounting.

