The good citizens of Indigo Shire Council (ISC) are entitled to wonder why council bothers to go through the same process year after year of pretending to consult with the community about its budget when the councillors and bureaucrats ignore anything that they don't wish to hear. Every survey shows that the community overwhelmingly wants ISC to concentrate on basic services, roads, drains, footpaths, etc. What does council give them instead? A budget that spends most money on cycle trails, pet projects and social engineering, all disguised by propaganda and creative accounting.