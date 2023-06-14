The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Federation Council makes tough, but right decision to raise rates

By Letters to the Editor
June 14 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federation residents protest outside the council buildings in June 2022 over plans for high rate increases in coming years. Picture by Mark Jesser
Federation residents protest outside the council buildings in June 2022 over plans for high rate increases in coming years. Picture by Mark Jesser

Rates decision right in long term

As the ex-asset officer at Federation Council for several years, I have driven every road and undertaken several council infrastructure valuations and noted the inevitable ageing and deterioration of community assets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.