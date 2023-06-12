The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Sporting gallery fit for a King: Check out all the action from the long weekend

Mark Jesser
James Wiltshire
By Mark Jesser, and James Wiltshire
Updated June 12 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by James Wiltshire and Mark Jesser
Pictures by James Wiltshire and Mark Jesser

Despite the King's Birthday long weekend, it was still an action-packed couple of days of sport on the Border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Jesser

Mark Jesser

Photojournalist

Photojournalist - The Border Mail.

James Wiltshire

James Wiltshire

Photographer

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.