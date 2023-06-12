Tom Hargreave's passion for Lavington spilled out in the aftermath of Saturday's clash with Albury.
Only one player had more touches at the Sportsground than Hargreave (28) and the Panthers skipper was pumped after they came within a kick of upsetting the table-topping Tigers.
"Tommy Harg was fantastic," Lavington coach Adam Schneider said.
"He was just a bull inside, he lives and breathes this footy club and the way he plays is that game of footy there, that last quarter.
"That's Tommy Harg to a tee, he just puts his body on the line, so willing.
"He told me after the game, I said 'mate, what you are thinking?' and you're a bit emotional after the game and he goes 'I'm just so proud to be a part of this footy club because we don't give up in games like that.'
ALSO IN SPORT
"Clearly we're not as talented as Albury on paper but we gave ourselves an opportunity to win that game."
Plenty of Panthers emerged with credit from the 6.21 (58) to 8.8 (56) loss.
"Newton and Willis off the half-back and wing, they're line breakers, they run it 20 and kick it 60 most times so we need that and they gave us some great opportunities," Schneider said.
"Jack Harland copped a head knock but he was fantastic and our ruckman (Tim Hanna) did a really good job on Isaac Muller; he's clearly one of the best in the comp but he challenged him and made him accountable.
"Shaun Driscoll's had a really good four weeks for us.
"He just keeps working, he constantly moves and leads and he gets rewarded for it with a few shots on goal."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.