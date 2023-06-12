The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Tom Hargreave: Lavington captain's courage not lost on coach Adam Schneider

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 12 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Hargreave set the tone for Lavington on Saturday, racking up 28 disposals and 12 contested possessions in the one-point defeat. Picture by James Wiltshire
Tom Hargreave set the tone for Lavington on Saturday, racking up 28 disposals and 12 contested possessions in the one-point defeat. Picture by James Wiltshire

Tom Hargreave's passion for Lavington spilled out in the aftermath of Saturday's clash with Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.