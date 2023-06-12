TWO key roundabouts in Wodonga will be closed to traffic at different times during June 2023 due to roadworks.
The water tower roundabout is undergoing modifications and resurfacing, while the traffic circle, where the Beechworth-Wodonga Road intersects with Baranduda Boulevard, is also having an upgrade.
The south-eastern bend of the water tower roundabout, from Thomas Mitchell Drive into Beechworth Road, is being widened to aid heavy vehicle movement.
There will also be resurfacing at the roundabout from the evening of Sunday June 18.
That will result in the intersection being closed from 7pm to 6am for up to two weeks and detours operating.
There will be varying restrictions on different evenings with motorists urged to look at the council's website for daily updates.
The Beechworth-Wodonga Road roundabout will be closed from Wednesday June 14 until Sunday June 25 according to signage boards.
A detour on Kinchington Road, Baranduda Boulevard and Boyes Road will run amid the closure with trips to take an extra 20 minutes.
Regional Road Victoria will be removing damaged areas along the Beechworth-Wodonga Road route and applying asphalt to ensure the surface is smoother for vehicles.
