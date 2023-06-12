Miles Hemann-Petersen is ready to lead by example after being handed the captaincy of East Albury Cricket Club at 19 years of age.
Hemann-Petersen takes over the role from Brett Davies, who led the Crows for three seasons in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial competition.
He may be one of the youngest first-grade captains in the association's history but Hemann-Petersen will tackle the job with the same quiet confidence he's already made a hallmark of his batting and wicketkeeping at Alexandra Park.
"It's massive to be asked," Hemann-Petersen said.
"Everyone believes in me that I can do it and trusts me in whatever I do, which means a lot.
"I was thinking (of captaincy) a couple more years down the track, get a little bit older, a bit more experience, but I'm happy to do it now.
"I was talking to Brett Davies and he was like 'what are your thoughts on being captain?' and it doesn't really bother me, seeing as I've done it all through my rep stuff and the pathways."
Hemann-Petersen's age belies his experience at this level, having been handed his first-grade debut back in 2017/18 when he was only 13.
"It will be a bit different (captaining older players) but it should be alright," Hemann-Petersen said.
"Most of them listen to me anyway, if I've got any advice around technique, because I've been through the pathways, and they always ask me for stuff as well, which is pretty good.
"In terms of the way I lead, it will probably be just with my actions most of the time, my body language.
"When you keep wicket, you have to have the best body language otherwise it gets stood out quite easily.
"There will probably be a lot of one-liners in there too!"
East Albury finished fifth on the ladder last season, winning nine games and losing seven, before going out to St Patrick's in the first round of finals.
"We've got to be more consistent," Hemann-Petersen admitted.
"It doesn't matter who we play, we need to play our game and play all of our roles that we're expected to do and then we'll be up there."
Hemann-Petersen, also a keen footballer, crossed from North Albury to Thurgoona this season but won't play again in 2023 after suffering a nasty knee injury in the Bulldogs' 27-point win away to Dederang-Mt Beauty on Saturday.
After three seasons with the Hoppers, he'd played the last six senior games at Thurgoona before a tackle in the fourth quarter ended his year prematurely.
"I've fractured my patella," he revealed.
"It will definitely be the footy season and I don't know about the cricket season yet, it depends if I've done ligaments.
"That is a worry because it could be six to 12 months."
