Welfare concerns for missing Border woman Kiara Anderson

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 12 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:45pm
Kiara Anderson, 24.
Kiara Anderson, 24.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing Border woman.

