The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Former Richmond AFL player Bachar Houli injured in accident near Corryong

Updated June 12 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bachar Houli is in a serious condition after a car crash near Khancoban. He was driving a ute that rolled on Sunday morning and was initially taken to Albury for treatment before being transfered to Melbourne. File picture
Bachar Houli is in a serious condition after a car crash near Khancoban. He was driving a ute that rolled on Sunday morning and was initially taken to Albury for treatment before being transfered to Melbourne. File picture

Triple Richmond premiership player Bachar Houli is in a stable condition in hospital after he was injured in a serious car crash between Corryong and Khancoban.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.