Triple Richmond premiership player Bachar Houli is in a stable condition in hospital after he was injured in a serious car crash between Corryong and Khancoban.
The 35-year-old, who played 232 games for the Tigers and Essendon, was driving a Jeep that rolled on private property off Alpine Way at Bringenbrong about 9am on Sunday.
The pioneering former footballer suffered a broken pelvis, broken shoulder and a punctured lung.
Police said he was initially taken to Albury hospital before being transferred to a Melbourne hospital for further treatment.
He remains in a stable condition.
Houli's foundation confirmed the former Richmond star was in good spirits despite the incident.
"He has suffered injuries and will require time to recover," the Bachar Houli Foundation statement read.
"Our thoughts are also with his passenger Khaled and we ask you to keep both of them in your prayers."
Houli won three premierships with Richmond over his 15-year career at the top level.
He retired from the AFL in 2021 but continued his advocacy through his foundation, which works to build young leaders within the Muslim community.
Police said a 39-year-old male passenger in the vehicle suffered serious injuries.
He was treated at the scene and airlifted to Canberra hospital for treatment.
A 42-year-old man who was a passenger in the Jeep escaped injury.
Officers from the Riverina Crash Investigation Unit are investigating the matter.
