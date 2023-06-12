Hume Highway maintenance will bring lane closures and reduced speeds for motorists in Albury and Holbrook this week.
Transport for NSW said work to upgrade the guard rail and pedestrian fence would be carried out along various highway sections from Wednesday, June 14, to Tuesday, June 20, weather permitting.
"Work hours will be between 6.30am and 6pm and night work between 6.30pm and 6.30 am," Transport for NSW said.
The repairs will be carried out at the following locations:
"Single lane closures, traffic control and reduced speed limit of 40 kmh during work hours will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists," Transport for NSW said.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow an extra five minutes' travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
Meanwhile, the Wymah Ferry, which crosses the Murray River between Wymah and Granya, has returned to service after closing on May 1 for maintenance.
Transport for NSW said the toll-free ferry returned to service on Saturday, June 10, following its five-year service to ensure it meets government safety regulations.
"The ferry service runs seven days a week with operating times 7am to 8pm from May to August and 6am to 9pm from September to April," the authority said.
"The ferry closes for meal breaks between 10am and 10.20am, 12.40pm and 1pm and 6pm to 6.30pm."
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
