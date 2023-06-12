The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lane closures, reduced speeds at Albury, Holbrook for Hume Highway works

By Community News
June 12 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Single lane closures, traffic control and reduced speed limit of 40 kmh during work hours will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists, Transport for NSW says. Picture by Shutterstock
Single lane closures, traffic control and reduced speed limit of 40 kmh during work hours will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists, Transport for NSW says. Picture by Shutterstock

Hume Highway maintenance will bring lane closures and reduced speeds for motorists in Albury and Holbrook this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.