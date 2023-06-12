Man driving family at Mt Hotham above alcohol limit, cannabis in system

A man has been caught drink and drug driver with his family in his car at Mount Hotham.
The 41-year-old man blew 0.066 and tested positive to marijuana at a testing site about 5.30pm on Sunday.
He had been drinking from 10am.
Police are conducting Operation Regal, and also caught a driver with their six-month-old child unbuckled in an unrestrained car seat.
Sergeant Romina McEwan said multiple people had been caught heading to the snowfields without chains during the opening ski season weekend.
"People need to be aware of the conditions and just how dangerous it is," she said.
"It's been very icy up here.
"So many people think they'll be right but it's really treacherous."
Multiple vehicles have been turned away from the ski fields as a result of not having chains.
Sergeant McEwan said the road to Mount Hotham became dangerous when the temperature dropped.
The long weekend road operation ends at midnight on Monday.
