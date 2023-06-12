Triple Richmond premiership player Bachar Houli is in a stable condition in hospital after he was injured in a serious car crash between Corryong and Khancoban.
The 35-year-old, who played 232 games for the Tigers and Essendon, was reportedly in a ute that rolled on private property at Cochrane's Gap over the weekend.
The pioneering former footballer was flown to a Melbourne hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
Houli's foundation confirmed the former Richmond star was in good spirits despite the incident.
IN THE NEWS:
"He has suffered injuries and will require time to recover," the Bachar Houli Foundation statement read.
"Our thoughts are also with his passenger Khaled and we ask you to keep both of them in your prayers."
Houli won three premierships with Richmond over his 15-year career at the top level.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.