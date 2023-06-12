The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Former Richmond AFL player Bachar Houli injured in accident near Corryong

Updated June 12 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bachar Houli is in a serious condition after a car crash near Khancoban. File picture
Bachar Houli is in a serious condition after a car crash near Khancoban. File picture

Triple Richmond premiership player Bachar Houli is in a stable condition in hospital after he was injured in a serious car crash between Corryong and Khancoban.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.