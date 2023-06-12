Man choked partner before being found overdosing on GHB in laneway

A man accused of choking his partner before overdosing on drugs will face Wangaratta court in August.
The 24-year-old man allegedly choked the victim in front of family members, who intervened.
He fled the scene and consumed GHB and overdosed.
He was found several hours later in a laneway near Murphy Street in Wangaratta, suffering from the effects of the drug.
The man spent several days in intensive care, and was later charged over the assault and for breaching a court order.
The alleged victim recently told Wangaratta court her partner had drug induced psychosis at the time of offence.
She said he was trying to get himself clean.
The woman, who has a long criminal history, opposed a police push to impose further restrictions on the man through an intervention order.
The man was bailed and will face court on August 8.
