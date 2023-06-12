The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Lavington Panther Kaylea Kobzan to play in Marvel Stadium curtain-raiser against AFLW Academy

JC
By John Conroy
June 13 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaylea Kobzan will play for the All Stars at Marvel Stadium.
Kaylea Kobzan will play for the All Stars at Marvel Stadium.

LAVINGTON Panther Kaylea Kobzan has been selected as part of the All-Stars team to take on the the under-18 AFLW Academy at Marvel Stadium this Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.