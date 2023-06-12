LAVINGTON Panther Kaylea Kobzan has been selected as part of the All-Stars team to take on the the under-18 AFLW Academy at Marvel Stadium this Sunday.
Left-footer Kobzan - who has been playing in defence for the Murray Bushrangers this year - joins an All-Stars side made up of open age Victorian, Tasmanian and Northern Territorian players as well as under-18 Talent League prospects chosen by AFLW clubs.
Meanwhile, Albury's Phoenix Gothard has made it two goals from two games in the under-18 national championships in Adelaide while fellow Albury Tiger and Murray Bushranger Connor O'Sullivan was named in the side's best.
Gothard kicked one major in the thumping 16.12 (108) to 2.8 (20) win over Western Australia on Sunday while tall defender O'Sullivan backed up his strong outing in game one.
After defeating South Australia last week, the Allies are now 2-0 and will take a break before facing Victoria Metropolitan in Queensland on July 2.
