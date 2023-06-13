ALBURY-WODONGA Steamer Reuben Sarkis has taken his try-scoring form to the next level after crossing twice at the Brumbies Provincial Championships in Goulburn on the weekend.
Sarkis - who has 11 tries from six games for the Steamers this year - found the line twice in his first outing for the Southern Inland Rugby Union association.
The representative side - which also featured Steamers' forward Harrison Goggin - had a big 77-7 win in game one against the South Coast.
Sarkis, 20, got on the board with the third try of the 40-minute game before going over again late in the contest for his second.
However, SIRU failed to retain the provincial trophy after going down 18-12 in game two against Monaro.
The SIRU side came from behind to tie the scores 12-12 late but hosts Monaro got the final try of the day to run out winners.
Players from the carnival will be eligible for selection for the Brumbies Country squad.
