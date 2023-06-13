The Border Mail
Albury's Reuben Sarkis scores twice for Southern Inland Rugby Union in debut outing

JC
By John Conroy
June 13 2023 - 10:00am
Steamer Reuben Sarkis' try-scoring run continued at Goulburn on Saturday.
ALBURY-WODONGA Steamer Reuben Sarkis has taken his try-scoring form to the next level after crossing twice at the Brumbies Provincial Championships in Goulburn on the weekend.

