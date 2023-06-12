The future of soccer on the Border looks bright after the Albury-Wodonga Football Association stormed to a host of titles at the Victorian Country Championships over the long weekend.
AWFA's representative sides dominated in Ballarat and reached one grand final after another to showcase the strength of our game.
The U11 boys kicked off with a 9-1 win over Ballarat and never looked back, beating Shepparton, Geelong, Bendigo and La Trobe Valley before knocking off GRFA in a nail-biting grand final which eventually finished 2-1 after extra time.
AWFA's under-12 boys banged in 33 goals in their six games, including an 8-1 rout of FFS in the semi-final before taking out the decider 2-0 against Shepparton.
After finishing second on the ladder with four wins, a draw and a loss, AWFA U13 boys won the game which mattered most - the grand final against BDSA.
The success stories kept coming, the under-15 boys capping an undefeated weekend with victory over FFA in the grand final.
AWFA also made the under-17 boys grand final, where FFS proved too strong, but the under-14 boys further extended an extraordinary roll of honour by defeating Ballarat in the decider after winning all seven of their pool matches.
Fiona Smith coached the under-14 girls to another championship win, while AWFA's U12 girls finished third with four wins from six games.
AWFA president Greg Scott spoke of the association's pride as the winning scores started rolling in.
"Results are reflective of the effort a lot of people have put in," Scott said.
"The rep program is something we're really proud of; we need to ensure that kids who want to achieve have different ways of doing that.
"There's lot of different pathways but we find this works for most people.
"It's an affordable pathway and it allows people from different clubs to get together, so it also has a good social aspect.
"We think it's a great program which recognises the kids who want to perform at a higher level.
"Juniors are the future of the game in the region, so to see them performing so well augurs well.
"We're very confident about the future of the sport and the growth we're getting and hopefully this encourages more kids to play the sport and more people to continue to play as they get older.
"We all know some people tend to drop away from the sport around 15 or 16 years old, it happens with all sports, so we want to do what we can to try to encourage those people to hang around."
Club action returns this weekend, with La Trobe University hosting the FA Cup finals on Saturday evening.
Albury United meet Albury Hotspurs in the women's final at 5pm before Cobram and Albury United contest the men's final at 7pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.