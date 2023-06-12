The Border Mail
Albury-Wodonga Football Association dominates Victorian Country Championships

By Steve Tervet
Updated June 12 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 6:45pm
There were plenty of smiles from those in the red and black of Albury-Wodonga.
The future of soccer on the Border looks bright after the Albury-Wodonga Football Association stormed to a host of titles at the Victorian Country Championships over the long weekend.

