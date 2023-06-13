The region's water supplier says the Australian Defence Force's use of firefighting foam containing PFAS at its Bandiana barracks has not compromised drinking water for residents.
Despite an agreement for a $132.7 million settlement through a class action for impacted Wodonga and Bandiana residents regarding the "forever chemicals" being reached in May 2023, it was purely for land concerns and not related to health.
North East Water environment, systems and operations general manager John Day said water for Bandiana and Wodonga residents remained safe to drink.
"Since 2018, North East Water has tested for PFAS on a regular basis and we have not had any samples above the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines for PFAS in drinking water," Mr Day said.
"North East Water is not a party to the class action case, but we have been kept informed throughout the entire process and participated in initial investigations.
"The safety of our communities and customers is our number one priority and we continue to monitor this issue closely.
"North East Water has an extensive quality monitoring system in place, with source water and treated water routinely sampled for PFAS compounds."
North East Water's website stated if levels of PFAS were detected over the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines, treatment options were available to remove the compounds.
