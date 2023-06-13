The Border Mail
North East Water says PFAS remains below drinking water guidelines

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 13 2023 - 3:00pm
North East Water has not had any samples above the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines for PFAS in the region's drinking water since regular testing began in 2018.
North East Water has not had any samples above the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines for PFAS in the region's drinking water since regular testing began in 2018.

The region's water supplier says the Australian Defence Force's use of firefighting foam containing PFAS at its Bandiana barracks has not compromised drinking water for residents.

