Hospital presentations for sporting injuries are back to pre-COVID levels according to data from the national health and welfare statistics agency.
A new report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare has revealed in 2020-21, 66,500 people were admitted to hospital for injuries sustained while playing sport, an increase of 14,200 compared with the previous year, which was largely in line with trends before the pandemic.
"In response to COVID-19 lockdowns and the cancellation of many sporting activities, there was a decline in the number of sports injury hospitalisations in 2019-20, but in 2020-21, the numbers rebounded to pre-pandemic trends, increasing by 27 per cent," AIHW spokesperson Dr Heather Swanston said.
The Sports injuries in Australia report showed cycling had the highest number of sport hospitalisations in 2020-21 with 9800, up from 8000 in 2019-20, an increase of 35 per week.
Rugby codes and motor sports had the highest rates of injuries that required hospitalisation, each with 1200 per 100,000 participants aged 15 and over.
More than half of all hospitalisations for sporting injuries in 2020-21 were for fractures, most commonly arms or shoulders, while less than five per cent of all injuries led to concussion.
Osteopath Vaughan Saunders, director of Sports and Spinal, said presentations to his Albury and Wodonga clinics were higher than before the pandemic, but revealed most were overuse injuries.
"People have been trying to get back to their pre-COVID fitness levels really quickly and it's probably caused a few issues," he said.
"As much as you try, training can never replicate the intensity of the game. It's not like they've sat at home and not done anything, they're just not conditioned for that activity."
Mr Saunders said a surge of golf-related back and shoulder injuries came about from the popularity of the sport in the pandemic as it was one of few that could be played in line with COVID restrictions.
Basketball, netball and hockey players also regularly received treatment.
"We see a fair few concussions and it's been interesting the peaks and troughs of concussion on our journey," Mr Saunders said.
"Certainly football and basketball are quite big (for concussions) and we've seen a couple of horse riders, but there's still people that say it's not even an injury."
