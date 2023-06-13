The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury-Wodonga osteopath says sport injury rise stems from COVID layoff

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bandits' Ashlee Hannan is treated for an injury at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on June 3. Picture by Mark Jesser
Bandits' Ashlee Hannan is treated for an injury at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on June 3. Picture by Mark Jesser

Hospital presentations for sporting injuries are back to pre-COVID levels according to data from the national health and welfare statistics agency.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.