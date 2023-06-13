Four year ban for speeding driver who refused drug test, had no licence

A man caught speeding with no licence while on drugs has been put off the road for four years.
Michael Cooper, 35, was intercepted by Wodonga police about 10.20pm on New Year's Eve.
Officers detected his yellow Suzuki Swift on Parkers Road about 10.20pm, travelling at 98km/h in a 60km/h zone.
He was jittery, had small pupils and was speaking quickly, and had a warrant out for his arrest.
He tested positive for a drug but refused to go back to the Wodonga station for a further test.
Despite the refusal to go, Cooper was taken anyway due to the warrant.
The panel beater also came to police attention while at his parents' Hogan Court address on April 2, 2022.
A dispute with a neighbour started over the use of a whipper snipper, with the neighbour asking his father to stop using the machine.
Cooper reacted by grabbing it from his dad and threatening to hit the man.
He yelled at the man to "get f---ing inside" and was described as being "out of control".
Cooper picked up loose mortar and threw it at the victim, hitting his shin and causing bleeding.
Police spoke to the victim about 2pm and he later made a statement, with Cooper admitting his actions.
The Wodonga court heard Cooper had three counts of failing to answer bail.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said Cooper lived with his parents and had a partner and two-year-old child.
She said he had had trouble keeping track of his court dates which led to the bail offences.
He was disqualified for driving for four years and fined $3000.
