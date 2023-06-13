The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Move to increase ONRSR rail freight fees voted down by ministers

TH
By Ted Howes
June 13 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ettamogah Rail Hub owner Colin Rees has applauded the rejection of a freight safety regulations fee hike by the ONRSR. Picture by Mark Jesser
Ettamogah Rail Hub owner Colin Rees has applauded the rejection of a freight safety regulations fee hike by the ONRSR. Picture by Mark Jesser

A plan to jack up safety accreditation fees for rail freight operators has been voted down at a meeting of state transport ministers, delighting a major Border freight hub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.