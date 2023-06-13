A plan to jack up safety accreditation fees for rail freight operators has been voted down at a meeting of state transport ministers, delighting a major Border freight hub.
Small regional rail freight operators, including the Ettamogah Rail Hub which would have faced a hike from $16,000 to more than $100,000, protested against the proposed move last week.
Ettamogah Rail Hub owner Colin Rees applauded the outcome, saying the move, if it had been approved at the ministers' meeting last Friday, would have offered an "open cheque book for ONRSR".
Mr Rees said he stood by his invitation to policy-makers to visit his Ettamogoh operations centre to "see how it all works".
"I'm delighted to hear of this outcome and so are my customers," he said. "If that decision had gone the other way, you would have pushed freight movement over onto the roads, and they're a mess.
"It's all very well for likes of Labor and the Greens to talk it (rail) up, but they never come down and find out what the hell companies like us do - my invitation for them to find out stands."
The Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator (ONRSR) said Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development Minister Catherine King and state transport ministers met last Friday to consider ONRSR's proposal for a new fee regulation structure.
"The new regulation had been slated for implementation from 1 July, 2023 ... the meeting did not approve the proposal and as a result the existing fee regulation will remain in place for now," an ONRSR spokesman said.
"ONRSR will be working closely with stakeholders over the coming weeks."
Opposition transport and infrastructure spokeswoman Bridget McKenzie warned the proposed fee increase could be tabled again.
"The state transport ministers have taken the only responsible approach to stop these punitive fee increases in their tracks," she said. "Unfortunately, the threat to smaller rail operators has only been deferred, not ended."
Senator McKenzie said she would keep pursuing the issue to ensure the Ettamogah Rail Hub does not face the fee increases.
"It's a relief for the rail industry to see state transport ministers have immediately intervened to halt unfair changes to rail safety accreditation fees," she said.
"While rail businesses have momentary relief, state and territory ministers must start listening to the voices of industry instead of responding to media pressure."
