PIE lovers travel far and wide in the name of the perfect pastry and fillings.
Albury Riverside Bakery often gets customers coming from throughout the Border and North East to try their pies.
Co-owner Meaghan Heinjus said pie lovers were happy to travel long distances for their favourite varieties.
"People often travel from throughout the North East and High Country for their favourite Riverside pies," she said.
"Slow-cooked shredded beef and pepper is our biggest seller."
Albury Riverside Bakery scored four silver awards and a bronze in Australia's Best Pie and Pastie Competition 2023, which was announced in Sydney this month.
They gained silver for their plain mince beef pie; gourmet pie slow-cooked shredded beef and pepper; satay chicken pie; and flavoured beef pie (curry).
They scored bronze for their cheese and bacon curry variety.
Having opened in South Albury almost five years ago, Albury Riverside Bakery had entered the national competition for the past three years.
Mrs Heinjus said her husband Shaun Heinjus did all of the baking on site.
"We use quality ingredients and buy from Jones Street Butchery and Lenard's Chicken - Lavington," Mrs Heinjus said.
Miss Amelie Gourmet and Howlong Bakery also scored silver for their plain mince beef pie while Chiltern Bakery bagged bronze in the national competition.
Miss Amelie Gourmet also gained silver for their beef cheek and red wine, Sicilian, Tasmanian scallop and king salmon chowder, butter chicken, chicken, leek and pancetta, Thai red duck curry, Chinese barbecue pork belly, lamb with garlic and rosemary, slow cooked goat, Moroccan style and Tasmanian scallop and prawn.
Howlong Bakery scored a gold for hickory smoked bacon and cheese and silver for saute onion and pepper beef, curry beef, curry chicken, chicken and vegetable, chicken and sauteed mushrooms, satay chicken, Thai red curry and vegetable, sauteed mushrooms and beef.
