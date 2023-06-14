The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment
What's on

Albury Gang Show presents The Chase in 57th annual play at Albury Entertainment Centre

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated June 15 2023 - 10:30am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From front - Owen Bolitho, 10, Karinda Peet, 15, Miette Dehlyia, 14, Adelaide Roach, Cayt Roach and Kylan Daffy. Picture by James Wiltshire
From front - Owen Bolitho, 10, Karinda Peet, 15, Miette Dehlyia, 14, Adelaide Roach, Cayt Roach and Kylan Daffy. Picture by James Wiltshire

THE second oldest Gang Show in the country is back in Albury with a fresh play about friendship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.