THE second oldest Gang Show in the country is back in Albury with a fresh play about friendship.
The 57th annual Albury Gang Show will open The Chase at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday night.
The three-show season is produced by about 100 Scouts and Girl Guides from the Riverina and North East.
Albury Gang Show's assistant production director Harley Maclachlan said the Scouts and Guides had been working on the original show since August.
Maclachlan said two writing teams had developed two stories based on themes of love and friendship over about five months.
"The original stories have a common theme The Chase for Friendship," he said.
"One story is about two friends separated when one joins an evil villain organisation while the other is about the journey of love and discovering if she's the one."
Maclachlan said the cast and crew had been rehearsing the show since February.
He said Scouts and Guides travelled from as far as Beechworth, Bright, Benalla and Wagga for weekly rehearsals.
"For 30 per cent of the cast, this year will be their first time on the stage," Maclachlan said.
"The Gang Show gives kids the opportunity to learn and to find their voice.
"Some kids struggle to stand on the stage and say a single line at the start but by the close of the curtain, they're begging for a bigger role next year!"
Maclachlan said Scouts and Girl Girls were youth-led and adult supported.
"Some people think it's all about camping and tying knots but Scouts and Guides deliver a broad range of opportunities to help them grow," he said.
"Getting together weekly for rehearsals certainly helps the kids create connections with like-minded people in the community."
Albury Gang Show is second longest-running in the country after Melbourne Gang Show.
The family-friendly show (rated PG) opens on Friday at 7.30pm followed by two shows on Saturday at 1.30pm and 7.30pm.
