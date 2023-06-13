Children as young as five dressed in colourful and dynamic cultural wear have been polishing their dance moves in the lead-up to upcoming performances across the Border.
The Shan-e-Punjab bhangra dance group takes pride in sharing its culture with the broader community.
Dance teacher Shabnampreet Kaur said the children were aged up to 15 and were "very enthusiastic about dance".
"They're active in raising money for various charities through dance and other extracurricular activities," she said.
"Their parents are proud of them and always appreciate the motivation and dedication they have." Ms Kaur said they were on the lookout for more events that would give the group more exposure.
"They love performing and are all energetic," she said.
