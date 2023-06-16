Feature property | A rural lifestyle within reach

3 BED | 2 BATH | 7 CAR
This lovely five acre property in Burrumbuttock offers rural living and plenty of space.
The property is surrounded by farmland, providing a true feeling of having escaped town boundaries yet within easy reach of the conveniences of the village town of Jindera.
The home sits on an immaculately maintained block and has the added bonus of a large detached living zone, creating a perfect space for an additional bedroom rumpus room or home office set up.
There are three bedrooms with the main bedroom having a walk-in robe and ensuite bathroom.
The additional bedrooms have built-in robes and ceiling fans.
There is a large lounge room and separate family meals area and the kitchen, which is central to the living zones, has been updated and features a walk in pantry.
Outside you will find a full wrap around verandah, a covered outdoor entertaining area and a double lock-up garage as well as two secure sheds and a generous carport with clearance for caravans, boats etc.
Nearby, Jindera (9kms) is an active and growing community with a range of schools and sports clubs, a renowned museum and conveniences such as a post office, chemist, bakery, butcher, supermarket and rural supplies store.
