Mitta United sharpshooter Ethan Redcliffe cleared of fractured ankle but set to miss several weeks

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
June 13 2023 - 1:00pm
Mitta United sharpshooter Ethan Redcliffe has booted 52 goals but his attempt to crack the ton has been temporarily put on hold with an ankle injury.
Ethan Redcliffe looks set for an extended stint on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

