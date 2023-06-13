Border animal rescue charity Dunroamin will benefit from a rubbish removal business run by a young family.
Thurgoona's Dylan Furst and Monique Mesiti took over Dirty Dumpers six weeks ago, after realising the benefits of that "extra help".
Mr Furst said helping people with their rubbish outside of the fortnightly pickup for bins gave people peace of mind for cleanliness.
"We found the effect on us to have the ability to keep our house clean was really good," Mr Furst said of having used the service themselves.
"The previous owner of the business was ill and was selling, so we thought 'why not?' and it happened pretty quickly."
Mr Furst, who also works another job, said there was a bit of time pressure to manage both, but "I've been loving it".
His partner, Ms Mesiti, said she too was having lessons on how to drive the truck to help share the load.
"I start at 5am every Wednesday and service all the way to Jindera and Baranduda," Mr Furst said.
"I feel it's a good idea. No one else provides a service like this and it's sort of unique to the area."
The pair will now team up with Billabong Recycling to help businesses recycle, with 70 per cent of proceeds going to Dunroamin, a charity "we are really fond of".
"The other 30 per cent is going to go into just a little savings account for our son Carter, (nine months) for when he's older, to help him whatever he wants once he turns 18," Ms Mesiti said.
"I've really enjoyed doing it, I didn't think I would but I find driving the truck relaxing," Mr Furst said.
