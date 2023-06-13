The Border Mail
Thurgoona's Dylan Furst and Monique Mesiti take over rubbish business

By Sophie Else
June 14 2023 - 8:00am
Dylan Furst, with partner Monique Mesiti and baby Carter, have seen lots of interest since they took over a rubbish removal business recently. Picture by James Wiltshire
Border animal rescue charity Dunroamin will benefit from a rubbish removal business run by a young family.

