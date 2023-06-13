The Border Mail
Childcare view of Apollo Care takeover of Yackandandah Health

By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 13 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:00pm
Fracesca Ciantar with daughters Stella and Franca outside the Little Yacks childcare centre which is under the control of the financially-strained Yackandandah Health which is encouraging a takeover. Picture by Mark Jesser
PARENTS have raised fears they could be left without a childcare centre if a takeover plan for Yackandandah Health does not succeed.

