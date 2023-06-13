PARENTS have raised fears they could be left without a childcare centre if a takeover plan for Yackandandah Health does not succeed.
Little Yacks Learning Years is part of the health organisation's campus which also includes an aged care complex and doctors' clinic.
A group of eight families, with sons and daughters, aged from three months to five years, at the childcare centre, replied to The Border Mail anonymously.
They are feeling forced into supporting a yes vote because there is "no guarantee" the centre would stay open if Apollo's move was rejected.
"We are super worried the majority of Yack Health members seem to be those who don't have children at Little Yacks and may not see the direct impact and concern, If Little Yacks is closed during some kind of administration period and therefore are more likely to be willing to vote no and hope for a community resolution," a parent said.
The mothers and fathers want pledges from Apollo Care on ratios and fees, staff continuity and how it will operate the business, given its lack of childcare experience.
Apollo Care chair John Young and chief executive Steve Besci will be at a public meeting on Monday June 19, 2023 at Yackandandah with questions being taken on the proposed takeover.
Ben McGowan and his wife Francesca Ciantar have Stella, 3, and Franca, 1, at the centre two days a week.
"Obviously we're very, very concerned and looking for that service to continue," Mr McGowan said.
"I think everybody who has kids there shares that concern in a context where it's very hard to get childcare anywhere else.
"If it closes down it will be a disaster for people who use that service, because there's long waiting lists elsewhere."
Ms Ciantar said it would be preferable if the process was slowed.
"It's rushed and people are nervous because Apollo have never run a childcare centre before and they've only been established since 2020 and there's no contractual safeguards that they continue to run it," Ms Ciantar said.
Apollo Care is reportedly "planning no major changes".
Yackandandah Health opened Little Yacks in 2018 after the town's previous provider, a subsidiary of Albury Wodonga Community College, ended its service.
Parent Paul Anderson, who was involved in establishing Little Yacks, said that experience had left some wounds and heightened a sense of uncertainty now.
He noted concern at childcare "being tied to a turbulent aged care sector and whether it's appropriate".
