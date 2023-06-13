Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in East Albury

UPDATE: A house has suffered extensive damage in a blaze sparked by a heater.
Firefighters were called to a property on Sunrise Terrace in East Albury about 11am on Tuesday.
A heater is thought to have started a fire in a front bedroom, with the flames spreading into the roof and causing smoke damage throughout the house.
The occupants escaped without injury, but the property has been left uninhabitable.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said about 12 firefighters in three trucks attended.
"They were confronted with a working fire in the front of the house which had spread into the roof void," he said.
"The fire was quickly knocked down but firefighters were on scene for approximately two hours while they put out any hot spots.
"There was a lot of smoke and water damage to the home.
"One main bedroom was totally destroyed by the fire and the rest of the house had heat and smoke damage."
Inspector Finlay said there hadn't been many house fires this winter but said heaters would increasingly be used as the weather cools.
"We encourage people to ensure their heaters are in good working condition," he said.
"It's good for people to have their heaters serviced if they haven't done so and to clean out their filters.
"It's also important people never leave a heater unattended and have clothes at least a metre from the heater."
EARLIER: Firefighters are attending a house blaze in East Albury.
Emergency services were called to a property on Sunrise Terrace about 11.10am on Tuesday.
A large number of firefighters remain at the scene of the incident.
The level of damage to the home and the cause of the blaze is unclear.
More to come.
