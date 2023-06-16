LIGHT UP
Darker Days Festival, Bright Brewery, Saturday, June 17, noon to 10.30pm, and Sunday, June 18, from noon
Australia's hottest indie-folk duo, Pierce Brothers, will headline Bright Brewery's Darker Days festival as part of their Australian-wide headline tour this year. Hitting the road to celebrate their new single In the Water, Pierce Brothers will set Bright alight on Saturday at Bright's annual midwinter festival. A celebration of all things dark and decadent in the depths of the Alpine winter, Darker Days has a special focus on dark beer and world-class live music.
SHOW UP
The 57th annual Albury Gang Show explores themes of friendship and love over two acts. The original stories have a common theme The Chase for Friendship. One story is of two friends separated when one joins an evil villain organisation. The other is about the journey of love and discovering if she's the one. The show was written and produced by Scouts and Girl Guides from the North East and Riverina.
ROCK UP
Homegrown country legend Tania Kernaghan is back where her musical career began. As a 17-year-old she performed for the dinner crowd at Commercial Club Albury. Now she is touring with country singer Jason Owen (runner-up on The X Factor Australia in 2012). They will perform original hit songs along with country classics.
LOOK UP
Live the Life You Please, Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga, Sunday, June 18, 12.30pm
Live The Life You Please is an inspiring new documentary film about palliative care. It's an uplifting portrait of the end-of-life! Palliative care is transforming the lives of Australians with life-limiting illnesses.
LISTEN UP
Murray Conservatorium Orchestra - From Screen to Stage, The Cube Wodonga, Sunday, June 18, 2pm
Enjoy exciting adventures in sound from current and classic film and video games including Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter and James Bond. Music directed by Damien Jones. Come dressed in your favourite character for your chance to win prizes!
STOCK UP
Self Made Market - Winter Series, Junction Square, Wodonga, Saturday, June 17, 10am to 2pm
Rug up in your winter woollies and join the Self Made Market's Winter Series in Wodonga. At a much more winter-friendly time of 10am until 2pm, shoppers will find all of the usual stalls. There's plenty of food, coffee and shopping.
