Police are investigating a criminal damage incident at a small rural town near Benalla.
The Devenish sports ground was targeted between June 1 and June 4.
Police said offenders appeared to have used pavers to smash glass at the site.
Investigators are seeking information.
"Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact Benalla Police Station on (03) 5760 0200 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000," a spokesman said on Tuesday.
