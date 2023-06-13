The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Devenish sports ground targeted by vandals using pavers, police investigating

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 13 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Devenish sports ground. Picture by Google Maps
The Devenish sports ground. Picture by Google Maps

Police are investigating a criminal damage incident at a small rural town near Benalla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.