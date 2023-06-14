The Border Mail
Home/Community/Your News

Beware of garden escapees in the Aussie bush

By Joanne Millar
June 14 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Invasive weeds smothering a native eucalypt. Picture by Joanne Millar
Invasive weeds smothering a native eucalypt. Picture by Joanne Millar

If you regularly walk through forest reserves around the Border region, you may notice familiar plants from house gardens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.